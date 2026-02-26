Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) pressed for details in a Senate hearing Thursday on the Trump family’s application to establish a stablecoin bank linked to their World Liberty Financial (CRYPTO: WLFI) platform.

Warren Demands Transparency On WLFI

Warren grilled Comptroller of the Currency Jonathan Gould on whether regulators obeyed the law on the bank charter application filed by World Liberty Financial—a firm co-founded by President Donald Trump’s sons.

Warren, Ranking Member of the Senate Banking Committee, said that OCC regulations require applicants to disclose all principal shareholders, who are persons with at least a 10% direct or indirect stake in the proposed bank, and failure to do so would be grounds for dismissal.

Warren demanded that the “unredacted application” be shown to her and Banking Committee Chair Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) to ascertain that the “appropriate disclosures” have been made.

Committed To Following ‘Established Procedures,’ Says OCC Chief

Gould told Warren he’s committed to following the “established procedures” outlined in the regulations and would be happy to consider her request.

“I would be happy to entertain the request and discuss with the team to make sure that we afford you the same privileges that we have afforded past administrations,” Gould said.

