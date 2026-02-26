Bitcoin slipped back below $68,000 on Thursday, reversing its recent two-day uptrend as capital rotated out of altcoins and meme coins in a broader risk-off move.

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 148,693 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $415.80 million.

SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $506.5 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $157.1 million.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers include pippin, Decred and Stable.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: CryptoCon explained that Bitcoin's recent lows held the $62,000–$71,000 high-volume zone, but thin support below $62,000 leaves room for a sharp drop toward $25,000–$30,000.

That area aligns with key cycle indicators, making it a prime candidate for a late-2026 cycle bottom.

CrediBULL Crypto advised to stay patient as Bitcoin approaches range extremes, with major resistance at the highs aligning with both local highs and $50,000–$74,000 range top of 2024.

Trader KillaXBT predicts that for Bitcoin to reach higher than $70,000 before $58,000, this support box must hold. Losing it would signal a failed support/resistance flip and increase the risk of downside.

Image: Shutterstock