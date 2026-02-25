Artificial intelligence-related cryptocurrencies were rallying late Wednesday amid AI darling Nvidia Corp.’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) record quarterly revenue and data center demand.

The Winners

NEAR, the token powering AI-native blockchain NEAR Protocol, jumped more than 16% to lead the gainers. The AI-based collaborative token, FET, followed suit, with gains of 8.20%.

Render Network’s native token lifted 7.60%. Note that the Render Network rents out idle GPU power to content creators and AI applications.

Decentralized AI platform Bittensor’s TAO, currently the biggest AI token by market capitalization, also gained 7%.

A Sign Of Bullish AI Sentiment?

The spike coincided with Nvidia reporting record $68.13 billion for the fourth quarter of 2025, exceeding analyst expectations. The company’s earnings also exceeded the Street consensus estimate. Nvidia’s revenue from its data center business also hit a quarterly record.

Nvidia is widely seen as a barometer of broader AI sentiment, and better-than-expected quarterly earnings have driven rallies for AI tokens in the past.

Price Action: Nvidia shares rose 0.18% in after-hours trading after closing 1.41% higher at $195.56 during Wednesday’s regular trading session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

