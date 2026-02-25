Tether (CRYPTO: USDT) invested in Whop, the internet marketplace supporting 18.4 million users earning $3 billion annually, to integrate stablecoin payments as CEO Paolo Ardoino called it “the future of Internet Markets.”

The Platform Metrics

Whop operates as an internet marketplace where people create, connect, and transact in one place.

The platform supports more than 18.4 million users earning approximately $3 billion annually, with gross transaction volume increasing roughly 25% month-over-month.

Whop will integrate Tether’s Wallet Development Kit (WDK) to offer creators and users faster global payments while allowing direct control over funds.

The framework enables seamless on-chain settlement and supports lending and borrowing through DeFi primitives.

The Tether Thesis

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino argues stablecoins will become most powerful when embedded directly into people’s businesses and activities.

“Our investment in Whop proudly reflects Tether’s focus on supporting real economic activity by providing efficient digital dollar and wallet infrastructure that can scale to billions of people,” Ardoino said.

The integration enables users to choose between USDT and USAT, especially in markets where existing payment systems introduce unnecessary friction.

Tether’s ecosystem reach stands at more than 530 million users globally with over $180 billion in issued digital dollars.

By leveraging this distribution, the collaboration aims to onboard new users at scale while enabling faster payment experiences.

The Whop Expansion Plan

The funding round will support international expansion across Latin America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific while building new financial infrastructure for the global user base.

Additionally, Whop plans to introduce AI tools designed to enable income opportunities for internet entrepreneurs.

CEO Steven Schwartz framed the partnership around removing payment friction.

“The next generation of business on the internet is global from day one, and payments need to move as freely as the internet itself,” Schwartz said.

The partnership strengthens the financial backbone of the platform, enabling people to operate globally and build sustainable income regardless of location or currency.

The integration positions Whop as a self-custodial digital wallet for its community, removing many frictions associated with traditional payment infrastructure.

Users gain direct control over funds while accessing faster global settlement.

Image: Shutterstock