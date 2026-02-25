Fred Krueger, former Wall Street trader and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) enthusiast, said Tuesday that building long-term BTC wealth requires HODLing through drawdowns and taking “the pain.”

Krueger Critiques BTC Portfolio Rebalancing

In an X post, Krueger referenced the Kelly Criterion method—a popular strategy used to determine the appropriate position size for an investment—which suggests that one should be 70% invested in Bitcoin.

He argued that those who rebalanced their Bitcoin investments when the price was between $110,000 and $120,000 are now facing unrealized losses.

“If you are using a 1-yr rebalancing, it’s unclear if they will ever be buying back lower,” Kreuger said, expecting Bitcoin to trend higher.

‘Take The Pain’ And HODL Bitcoin, Says Krueger

Kreuger criticized those who never had any exposure to Bitcoin and are now cheering for its value to drop to feel better about missing out.

“It’s very unlikely that any significant amount of Bitcoin will ever be transferred to this cohort,” he said. “The only way to rack of significant long-term Bitcoin is to HODL and take the pain.”

When asked if they are still adding to their BTC position, Krugere replied, “Always.”

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $65,020, up 3.17% over the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Memory Stockphoto on Shutterstock.com