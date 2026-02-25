Trump family-backed American Bitcoin Corp. (NASDAQ:ABTC) is set to announce its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 earnings before the market opens on Thursday. A quick overview of what’s going on with the company and its stock.

Beat or Miss Ahead?

Analysts project the firm to report earnings per share of $0.01 and a quarterly revenue of $79.64 million, a 24% increase quarter over quarter. Notably, American Bitcoin more than doubled revenue and increased gross margin from 49% to 56% in the previous quarter.

Roth Capital and H.C. Wainwright & Co. both initiated coverage of the ABTC stock with a “Buy” rating, converging on a $4 price target.

Technical Indicators Paint A Bullish Picture

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator, which compares two exponential moving averages of an asset's price, flashed a "Buy" signal for ABTC, according to TradingView. The Commodity Channel Index, which measures the difference between the current price and the historical average price, also signaled a "Buy."

The Bull Bear Power indicator stayed "Neutral," indicating a balance between buyers and sellers.

Growing BTC Reserve Fails To Lift Stock

American Bitcoin, a majority-owned subsidiary of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) , started trading on the Nasdaq Exchange in September of last year.

Eric Trump, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at American Bitcoin, commands a 7.4% stake through ownership of 68.43 million shares, according to the most recent 13D filing. His elder brother, Donald Trump Jr., is also listed as a shareholder.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $64,889, up 2.90% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

American Bitcoin shares closed 5.13% higher at $1.02 during Tuesday’s regular trading session. Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings highlight a weaker price trend across short-, medium-, and long-term.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock