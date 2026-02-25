Cryptocurrency analyst Willy Woo countered former White House official David Stockman‘s critique of Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) “store of value” narrative on Tuesday, noting that top Wall Street stocks endured similar volatility in the past.

Stockman Mocks Bitcoiners

In an X post, Stockman questioned Bitcoin’s recent performance, highlighting its 48% drop from record highs to $65,000 in just four months.

Stockman, a fierce critic of all things cryptocurrency, jabbed at Bitcoiners, saying that they might be loving this “store of value” performance.

“Then again, a speculative asset is one thing; real money is a wholly different kettle of fish,” the former Reagan budget director said.

Analyst Draws Attention To Past Drawdowns In ‘Mag 7’

In 2022, NVDA fell from the high $20s to approximately $11, while the Amazon stock crashed 90% during the early 2000s dot-com bust.

Woo argued that if a similar yardstick is applied to these Wall Street titans, they should “never have a place in a wealth portfolio.”

When challenged on whether Bitcoin generates meaningful output or revenue like traditional companies, Woo defended the network as a “global ledger” for value transfer.

The Real ‘Store Of Value’

Stockman’s criticism comes at a time when Bitcoin’s volatility is a hot topic among investors.

The apex cryptocurrency has crashed 26% year-to-date, far worse than the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (BATS:MAGS) , which offers exposure to the "Magnificent Seven" stocks.

Gold, on the other hand, has rallied 20%, behaving more like a reliable store of value asset.

Photo: Memory Stockphoto / Shutterstock