George Noble, who ran the number one mutual fund in America at Fidelity Investments in 1985 returning 79%, went on Steve Eisman’s Real Eisman Playbook podcast and didn’t hold back.

Noble is bearish on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) , while Eisman disclosed he is short Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) .

Noble also laid out a case for a massive rotation out of tech and into energy.

Saylor And Bitcoin

Noble called Michael Saylor a “carnival barker” and said he “should be in jail,” referencing Saylor’s prior settlement over accounting irregularities.

Eisman then disclosed he is short Strategy stock. The company has cratered from a 52-week high above $457 to around $124 after posting a Q4 net loss of $12.4 billion.

Polymarket prices the chance that Strategy has to sell any Bitcoin this year at 14%.

On Bitcoin itself, Noble called it “the Facebook of speculative assets” and said it’s now “for boomers.”

With FanDuel, zero-DTE options, and prediction markets offering faster action, he argued younger speculators have moved on.

Bitcoin is down roughly 50% from its October 2025 all-time high near $126,000. Polymarket traders currently price just a 33% chance BTC reclaims $100,000 before year-end, with $2 million in volume on the contract.

Eisman agreed. He said he watched Bitcoin trade inversely to its own thesis, falling on inflation-fear days and rallying with tech stocks.

Tesla: ‘Wheels Coming Off’

Noble pointed out that peak Tesla earnings were $4.50/share in 2022, dropping to roughly $1.70 last year. The market cap still sits above $1.2 trillion.

Noble thinks Tesla may face cash flow problems this year as capex ramps while revenue declines for a third straight year. Tesla recently discontinued the Model S and X.

Polymarket traders are pricing a 77% chance Tesla Q1 deliveries come in below 350,000 units, which would be a drop of at least 68,000 vehicles, supporting Noble’s deteriorating demand thesis.

Eisman agreed on the fundamentals but won’t short it: “I generally do not like to short anything that involves a cult.”

Long Energy, Short Tech

He also made a bearish case on the broader AI trade, citing research suggesting AI capital misallocation could be 17 times worse than the dot-com bust.

An engineer he spoke with uses ChatGPT at $20/month and sees zero reason to pay $200.

The Gold Split

This is where the two diverged. Noble is aggressively bullish on gold, now above $5,100 after gaining 65% in 2025, arguing fiat currencies are being debased.

Eisman pushed back: he’s heard this argument for 40 years and says as long as there’s no alternative to Treasuries as the global financial backbone, the thesis stays academic.

