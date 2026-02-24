Circle Poised To Repeat Stellar Results?

Analysts estimate Circle to report earnings per share of $0.16, marking a 75% decline from the previous quarter. It’s worth adding that the company delivered blowout earnings in the third quarter.

Circle, which issues the world’s second-largest stablecoin USDC (CRYPTO: USDC) , is also expected to report quarterly revenue of $746.62 million, up from $739.60 million in the third quarter.

The CRCL stock has a consensus price target of $131.06 based on the ratings of 20 analysts. Earlier this month, JPMorgan maintained its “Overweight” rating for the stock, but slashed the price target from $100 to $90. Mizuho upgraded the stock from “Underperform” to “Neutral” last month, setting a target of $77

Bulls vs. Bears: Who’s in Control Right Now?

Short interest in the stock rose to 22.4 million shares as of Feb. 10, representing 11.71% of Circle’s publicly available float. Typically, short interest above 10% is generally considered high, signaling a strong bearish sentiment.

Conversely, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator, which compares two exponential moving averages of an asset's price, flashed a "Buy" signal for the stock, according to TradingView. The Bull Bear Power Indicator, which measures the strength of buyers and sellers, flashed a “Sell” signal.

Notably, Rep. Robert Bresnahan (R-Pa.) holds CRCL shares and is currently down 72.5% on his position, according to Benzinga Government Trades Page.

Circle shares opened to a blockbuster debut on the New York Stock Exchange in June of last year, opening at $69, a 124% increase from its IPO price, and closing at $83.23 on the first day. Since then, the stock has sunk 26%.

Price Action: Circle shares rose 0.10% in after-hours trading after closing 2.94% lower at $61.17 during Monday’s regular trading session. Year-to-date, the stock has plunged 22%.

The stock shows weak price momentum across short, medium, and long terms, according to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings.

Photo courtesy: PJ McDonnell via Shutterstock