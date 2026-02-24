Taylor Lindman, former executive at blockchain platform Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) , began his role as Chief Counsel for the SEC’s Crypto Task Force on Monday.

‘Great Things’ To Come, Says Crypto Task Force Head

Hester Peirce, SEC Commissioner and head of the Task Force, welcomed Lindman, predicting “great things” from his appointment.

Chainlink expressed gratitude for Lindman’s contributions as Deputy General Counsel for the decentralized oracle platform, and looked forward to working with him to take the U.S. financial system to the “next level of development and rapid growth.”

SEC Wants US To Be World’s Crypto Capital

The regulator later launched an initiative called “Project Crypto”, aimed at overhauling securities regulations to adapt to blockchain-based financial systems.

During a House hearing earlier this month, SEC Chair Paul Atkins said the U.S. "can and should be the crypto capital of the world."

A section of Democrats, however, alleged the agency is undermining trust by dismissing cases against cryptocurrency firms tied to President Donald Trump and his family.

Notably, Trump pardoned Binance founder Changpeng Zhao in October after Zhao pleaded guilty to violating money laundering laws and spent four months in prison.

Price Action: At the time of writing, LINK was exchanging hands at $8.16, down 1.09% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo Courtesy: Tada Images on Shutterstock.com

