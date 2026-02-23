Arthur Hayes, Chief Investment Officer at Maelstrom Fund, gave details of his investment portfolio on Sunday, including two cryptocurrencies showing starkly different year-to-date performances.

Hayes Spotlights Crypto Selections

ZEC And HYPE: A Story Of Contrasts In 2026

Notably, ZEC and HYPE have diverged sharply in 2026. While ZEC has plunged up to 55% year-to-date in 2026, HYPE has surged 11% over the same period.

It’s worth mentioning that ZEC was one of the market’s biggest gainers in 2025, returning over 550% amid widespread corrections in leading cryptocurrencies.

Hayes had earlier described ZEC as “Bitcoin with complete privacy” and predicted that the token would rally to $10,000.

However, it has been rocked hard this year, like most other tokens amid rising bearish sentiment.

HYPE, on the other hand, had bucked the broader market downturn. The token has rallied 13% this year, boosted by growing institutional interest.

The Hyperliquida platform also controls a significant chunk of all tokenized asset perpetual trading volume, putting it well ahead of Binance (CRYPTO: BNB) and other rivals.

Photo Courtesy: Ryvius on Shutterstock