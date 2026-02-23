Wall Street analyst Tom Lee predicted Saturday that the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down President Donald Trump’s tariffs would spark gains in technology, software and cryptocurrency markets.

Crypto Market To Benefit?

Speaking to CNBC, Lee expressed his belief that investors would likely “breathe a sigh of relief” that the ruling puts limits on executive powers.

“I think this is going to help revive the technology, software, and even the crypto trade because those groups have been largely shielded from the original tariff impacts, and they’re not going to have any clouds of them over the unwind or the Supreme Court ruling,” the Fundstrat co-founder stated.

Lee expected stocks to bifurcate between those largely unaffected by these tariffs and those with potential upsides, but with “uncertain timing.”

Leading Coins, Stock Futures Catch Cold

Is The Bottom Near?

Widely followed crypto analyst Ali Martinez, however, predicted “the final leg down” for Bitcoin’s cycle, potentially dragging it 30% from current levels

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $65,092.73, down 4.23% over the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. ETH traded down 5.41% to $1,865.

