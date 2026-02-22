Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin once revealed that his decision to leave college wasn’t a planned move driven by conviction, but a reaction to realities he faced at the time.

From Visa Snag To Ethereum

In an essay titled “The End of My Childhood” from 2024, Buterin reminisced about his early days in the cryptocurrency world and how he was drawn to leadership roles.

By the end of August that year, Buterin chose to extend his vacation by a year to “spend more time exploring the cryptocurrency world.”

The Bitcoin Miami Conference

Then the Bitcoin Miami Conference happened, which changed his life forever.

“Only in January 2014, when I saw the social proof of hundreds of people cheering on my presentation introducing Ethereum at BTC Miami, did I finally realize that the choice was made for me to leave university for good,” Buterin said.

The cryptocurrency mogul stated that the decision to drop out wasn’t a “big, brave step done out of conviction” and that most of his decisions in Ethereum involved responding to other people’s pressures and requests.

Ethereum’s Breakthrough

Today, it’s the largest blockchain for decentralized finance, with over $54 billion in total value locked according to DeFiLlama. Moreover, its native token, ETH, is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

Price Action: At the time of writing, ETH was exchanging hands at $1,938.77, down 1.50% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Alexey Smyshlyaev on Shutterstock.com