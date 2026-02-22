On Sunday, Anthony Scaramucci said he believes markets have slipped into a bear phase and argued the real issue is duration, not whether the downturn exists. He has also urged investors to keep building positions in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) , a stance reflected in accumulate don’t speculate messaging tied to his long-running role as a high-profile crypto promoter.

In a post on X, Scaramucci described bear markets as periods that linger until participants run out of energy, not moments that end simply because fear peaks. He also said that when pessimism becomes the loudest sound, investors are often positioned too lightly for a turn.

In his post, Scaramucci framed Bitcoin's behavior as a clue: if the move were mainly about anxiety over weakening purchasing power, he said Bitcoin would be ripping higher. Instead, he pointed to a split between "young money" flowing into crypto and older allocators he said are leaning toward gold and silver.

Are Investors Missing Key Signals In Crypto?

Scaramucci's post argued that bear phases end when negativity looks the worst, but he drew a sharper distinction about what actually kills a cycle. He said downturns don't usually stop because fear disappears, but because participants get worn out.

He also leaned on experience, saying he has been through nine bear markets and has watched sentiment overshoot fundamentals. In that setup, he suggested the loudest bears can coincide with investors being under-allocated rather than overexposed.

His earlier Bitcoin forecasting adds another layer to how followers interpret those comments. Scaramucci kept a $150,000 year-end target in place for much of last year until September, then later said he missed the call and didn't account for what he described as "massive" selling from bitcoin whales.

Potential Regulatory Reforms Fuel Bitcoin Optimism

In earlier statements, Scaramucci expressed optimism that changes in U.S. crypto policy could lead to Bitcoin reaching $150,000, particularly if regulatory issues are addressed. He indicated that a less politicized environment could foster growth in decentralized finance and blockchain sectors.

This backdrop of potential regulatory reform adds weight to Scaramucci’s analysis of current market conditions, reinforcing his belief that a shift in investor sentiment and allocation could be driven by these developments as they navigate the current bear phase.

The Diverging Paths Of Traditional Vs. Digital Assets

In the post, Scaramucci tied the crypto drawdown to a demographic handoff, arguing that older pools of institutional capital move more slowly and are choosing metals over digital assets for now. That leaves bitcoin, in his framing, as a younger-market trade still working through adoption and positioning.

Outside the coin itself, the spillover has been visible in bitcoin-proxy equities, including Strategy, as the sell-off has hit both spot prices and leveraged sentiment vehicles. Separately, Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings flagged weaker trends for MSTR across short-, medium- and long-term time frames, along with a poor value score.

Scaramucci has used his public platforms for years to push the bitcoin narrative, including writing "The Little Book of Bitcoin." That visibility can amplify how his "exhaustion" framing lands with retail investors who look to public figures for cues during extended down cycles.