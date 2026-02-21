On Saturday, Robert Kiyosaki said he bought another full Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) for $67,000 even as he described the cryptocurrency as "crashing," framing the purchase as a bet against a potential breakdown in the U.S. dollar and a coming supply milestone for Bitcoin. The move fits with his long-running stance of ignoring crypto volatility while he builds positions across Bitcoin, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) , and hard assets as protection from what he sees as worsening U.S. debt dynamics.

In a post on X, he tied the purchase to two catalysts: a belief that a debt-driven dollar slide could trigger massive money creation and that the network is nearing the "21 millionth Bitcoin" being mined.

In the same post, Kiyosaki argued that a wave of new currency issuance would follow a dollar crisis, calling the Federal Reserve "The Marxist Fed" and describing future money creation as "fake dollars."

Kiyosakis Bitcoin Bet Amid Market Chaos

Beyond Bitcoin, Kiyosaki has also said he keeps buying Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and does not anchor his decisions to day-to-day price moves in either token.

That approach sits alongside his broader distrust of traditional policy and finance gatekeepers, including the Federal Reserve and the U.S. Treasury, which he has criticized as being led by people he believes misunderstand money and the economy.

Kiyosaki has also pointed to physical gold and silver as core holdings, arguing that precious metals have a long history as money, while positioning Bitcoin as a digital counterpart to those stores of value.

Asset Accumulation Amid Economic Turmoil

This perspective aligns with his criticism of institutions like the Federal Reserve, which he accuses of undermining true wealth through the creation of “fake dollars." Kiyosaki’s approach of accumulating assets during periods of market fear not only emphasizes his conviction in their potential but also serves as a cautionary approach for investors navigating volatile environments.

Is The $1 Million Bitcoin Target Realistic?

In prior commentary, Kiyosaki has said he expects Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to reach $1 million, laying out a time frame that spans the next several years to a decade.

He has linked that bullish outlook to his view that U.S. national debt is climbing and that the dollar's purchasing power is eroding, which he sees as a reason to keep adding to alternative assets.

In Saturday's post, as reported by X, Kiyosaki also claimed Bitcoin would surpass gold once the network reaches the 21 million coin milestone, tying his thesis directly to Bitcoin's capped supply.

Why Scarcity Is Key To Bitcoins Future

Kiyosaki framed the approaching 21 million cap as a key inflection point, suggesting scarcity is the feature that could elevate Bitcoin's appeal versus traditional hedges.

His portfolio framing has repeatedly combined scarce assets—Bitcoin and Ethereum on the digital side, plus gold and silver in physical form—around a single macro worry: instability tied to U.S. debt and the institutions that manage the currency.