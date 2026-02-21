This week was a whirlwind of activity in the cryptocurrency world. From Ripple’s CEO predicting a high chance of a crypto bill passing by April, to Anthony Pompliano’s thoughts on Bitcoin’s potential push to $1 million, there was no shortage of intriguing developments.

Let’s dive into the top stories that shaped the crypto landscape this week:

Ripple CEO Foresees Crypto Bill Approval

Brad Garlinghouse, the CEO of Ripple, has increased his prediction for the Clarity Act’s approval to 90% by the end of April. This follows a meeting at the White House involving crypto and banking leaders, including Ripple’s Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderoty and Coinbase’s Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal.

Bitcoin’s Potential $1 Million Push

Anthony Pompliano believes that if Bitcoin doesn’t plummet to zero, it could potentially reach $1 million. However, he suggests that this push will be driven by institutions, not retail investors.

White House Takes Control Of Stablecoin Bill

The White House is now leading the discussions on stablecoin legislation, moving away from the industry-led format of previous meetings. The new approach involves bringing draft text to the table to bridge the gap between crypto firms and banks.

Warren’s Plea And Zhao’s Response

Senator Elizabeth Warren urged the Trump administration not to stabilize Bitcoin’s price, a sentiment that was met with a response from Binance’s co-founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao. He stated that cryptocurrency doesn’t need government bailouts.

Stripe-Owned Stablecoin Company’s Big Move

Stripe-owned stablecoin platform Bridge has received conditional approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to form a federally chartered national trust bank. Once fully approved, Bridge will be able to operate stablecoin products and services under direct federal oversight.

