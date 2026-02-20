Binance (CRYPTO: BNB) co-founder Changpeng "CZ" Zhao said Thursday that cryptocurrency doesn’t rely on government rescues after Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) asked the Trump administration not to bail out billionaires in the current bear market.
CZ’s Response To Warren
“Crypto never needed a bailout, never will,” CZ, who has had issues with the senior lawmaker, said.
Warren’s Opposition To Trump, CZ
Photo Courtesy: Bryan J. Scrafford on Shutterstock.com
