Renowned economist Peter Schiff warned Thursday that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could crash to $20,000 or lower, urging market participants to exit before it’s too late.

Schiff’s Super Bearish Prediction

In an X post, Schiff suggested that Bitcoin, which, according to him, is on the verge of sliding below $50,000, could drop even further to $20,000, marking an 84% drawdown from its all-time high.

“I know Bitcoin has done that before, but never with so much hype, leverage, institutional ownership, and market cap at stake,” he added. “Sell Bitcoin now!”

‘Volatility Is A Feature’

When pressed on what technical analysis he did to arrive at that level, Schiff sidestepped.

“Every time Bitcoin makes a new high, pumpers claim that type of volatility is a thing of the past. Then, after the crash, they say, well that’s just how Bitcoin works. Volatility is a feature, not a bug,” the long-time skeptic said.

What Do Others Say?

Schiff’s bearish stance on Bitcoin isn’t new. Last month, he described gold and silver's surge as a "harbinger" of a brewing dollar crisis, one that would hammer Bitcoin and other risk-on assets.

Fidelity’s Jurrien Timmer also called Bitcoin's $60,000 low the cycle bottom, predicting a new bull market will begin after "a few months of backing and filling."

Notably, Bitcoin’s Puell Multiple indicator, used for spotting undervaluation or overvaluation, stood at 0.70 as of this writing, per CoinMarketCap. Previous BTC bottoms typically occurred when this indicator fell below 0.50.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $67,300.23, up 0.80% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Memory Stockphoto / Shutterstock