Binance (CRYPTO: BNB) co-founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao said he gained insights from CFTC Chair Michael Selig’s talk at the inaugural World Liberty Forum at Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday.

CZ Praises CFTC Chair

CZ posted about his time at the event hosted by World Liberty Financial (CRYPTO: WLFI) on X.

“Listening to CFTC Chairman talk at WLF Forum in Mar-a-Lago. Learned a lot,” the cryptocurrency billionaire said.

Selig participated in a panel discussion on “Market Structure for the Digital Age: Open Finance, Trusted Rails and Global Leadership” with Lynn Martin, president of the New York Stock Exchange.

CFTC Ready To Embrace New Technologies

Selig said that previous administrations "discouraged" the development of new tools and that the agency under him is “ready to build with the incumbents, new entrants, old technologies, new technologies."

The CFTC Chair has been in the news lately for throwing his weight behind American prediction markets and pledging to defend the industry against state regulators.

Influencers Gather At Mar-a-Lago

Solomon dismissed the idea that traditional banks and cryptocurrency are locked in a zero-sum fight and pointed to tokenization as critical for the growth of the financial industry.

Celebrity rapper Nicki Minaj also took the stage for a fireside chat on music and culture.

Price Action: At the time of writing, the World Liberty Financial token was exchanging hands at $0.1176, up 2.12% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Mark Van Scyoc on Shutterstock.com