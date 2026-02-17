Cryptocurrency lending platform Nexo said Monday it is returning to the U.S. market in 2026, three years after settling an SEC lawsuit over its offerings.

Nexo Promises Compliance This Time

Nexo announced in a statement that it is reentering with a “U.S.-compliant framework” for its investment and credit product offerings, in partnership with regulated players.

Bakkt Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) , a U.S.-based publicly listed firm, will provide the digital asset trading infrastructure, the company said.

Nexo is launching a comprehensive suite of digital asset services in the U.S., including flexible and fixed-term yield programs, an integrated exchange for cryptocurrency trading, crypto-backed credit lines, and a loyalty program.

Nexo was charged by the SEC in 2023 for failing to register the offer and sale of its cryptocurrency lending product, called the Earn Interest Product. To settle this and similar charges by state regulatory authorities, Nexo agreed to a $45 million penalty and halted its product in the U.S. market.

Nexo’s Links With The Trump Family

Nexo’s announcement follows months of speculation about its U.S. comeback, given the company’s growing engagements with the Trump family.

Last year, President Donald Trump inaugurated a golf course in Scotland ahead of the inaugural Nexo Championship. The launch ceremony also featured Nexo co-founders Antoni Trenchev and Kosta Kantchev.

Earlier that year, Donald Trump Jr. visited Bulgaria, where Nexo hosted discussions about its return and growth strategy.

Price Action: Bakkt shares closed 7.06% higher on Friday, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Year-to-date, the stock has gained 7.27%.

