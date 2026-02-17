Biglari Holdings (NYSE:BH)-owned fast food chain Steak ‘n Shake disclosed Monday that its same-store sales rose dramatically after launching Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) payments.

‘Transformative Power’ Of Bitcoin Boosts Sales

In an X post, the popular burger chain said that it has fused its cash-producing business with the “transformative power” of Bitcoin.

“Nine months ago today, Steak n Shake launched its burger-to-Bitcoin transformation when we started accepting bitcoin payments. Our same-store sales have risen dramatically ever since,” Steak ‘n Shake added.

Steak ‘n Shake‘s Burger-To-Bitcoin Strategy

The company stated that all its Bitcoin sales go into a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, which funds employee bonuses.

The company has been actively integrating Bitcoin into its operations. Last month, it announced a BTC bonus for all hourly employees at its company-operated restaurants, collectible after a two-year vesting period.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $88,811.53, up 0.12% over the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Biglari shares closed 0.48% lower at $396.75 on Friday. Year-to-date, the stock has lifted 19.35%.

The stock maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms with a high Momentum ranking, according to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Deutschlandreform via Shutterstock