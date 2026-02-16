Horse-themed cryptocurrencies spiked ahead of the Lunar New Year on Tuesday, kicking off the Year of the Fire Horse.

The Majestic Horse

The BNB Chain (CRYPTO: BNB)-based MEME HORSE (MHORSE) token lifted over 2% in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinGecko. As of this writing, the coin’s market capitalization stood at $6.3 million.

Similarly, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) -based Flying Ketamine Horse (FKH) was up nearly 3% from the previous day. Relative to MHORSE, the token maintained a modest valuation of $232,400.

Cryptocurrency 24-Hour Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 04:10 a.m. ET) MEME HORSE +2.10% $0.01125 Flying Ketamine Horse +2.90% $0.0002354

Festivities To Begin Soon

The Lunar New Year, also known as the Chinese New Year or Spring Festival, is a significant cultural celebration in Asia that marks the beginning of a new year based on the lunisolar calendar. Celebrations span up to 15 days, ending with the Lantern Festival on March 3

This year, the festivities will begin on Feb. 17, with Horse as the zodiac animal, the seventh in the Chinese zodiac cycle. Chinese astrology followers believe the interplay of these elements shapes the year’s overall vibe.

Benzinga's Note: Tokens associated with festive themes, such as those surrounding the Lunar New Year, often experience heightened volatility due to their low liquidity and smaller market capitalizations. Investors are advised to DYOR before proceeding with such investments.

Photo courtesy: testing / Shutterstock.com