The cryptocurrency sector is increasing its political spending ahead of the midterm elections, aiming to replicate the success it achieved during the 2024 federal races.

Crypto Industry Gears Up For Midterms

Fairshake, a super PAC focused on cryptocurrency policy, announced last month that it had raised $191 million for the 2026 midterm elections. The group brought in $132.83 million in 2025, according to FEC filings, and combined with unused funds from the 2024 cycle, its total war chest now exceeds $190 million.

Meanwhile, the Bitcoin Freedom PAC, another super PAC, entered 2026 with $78,667 in cash on hand.

The Areas Of Potential Conflict?

The crypto market structure bill—aimed at splitting regulatory oversight—remains stalled in the Senate amid discord among top PAC backers.

