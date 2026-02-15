This week was a rollercoaster ride for the cryptocurrency market, with Bitcoin’s price surging and then falling, sparking a flurry of activity among traders and investors. Meanwhile, the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) saw a unique Valentine’s Day celebration.

Here’s a quick recap of the top stories.

Gemini Space Station Stock Rallies

Gemini Space Station saw its stock rally as Bitcoin’s price surged past $69,000. The company, which has a significant portion of its revenue tied to Bitcoin-related activities, is often seen as a leveraged play on the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

Peter Schiff Blasts Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin Plan

Gold advocate Peter Schiff criticized Strategy executive chairman Michael Saylor's plan to refinance debt at $8,000 Bitcoin, questioning the credibility of both Saylor and Bitcoin if the cryptocurrency’s price crashes to $8,000 by 2030.

Gold, Silver Fall Alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin

Cryptocurrencies, stocks and precious metals all experienced a drop on Wednesday, despite strong job growth in January. Bitcoin’s price dipped below $65,000 before bouncing back to $68,000, with trading volume for the coin jumping 25% in the last 24 hours.

Vitalik Buterin Shares New Vision

Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin outlined how the blockchain could collaborate with artificial intelligence, detailing four interconnected priorities in a 2×2 framework. The first pillar focuses on private, verifiable interactions with AIs.

Pudgy Penguins For Valentine’s Day?

NFT collection Pudgy Penguins celebrated Valentine’s Day with a pop-up shop in New York City. The brand’s social media account shared a video of a pink-themed space at 55 Delancey Street, with crowds lining up outside.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock