This week was a rollercoaster ride for the cryptocurrency market, with Bitcoin’s price surging and then falling, sparking a flurry of activity among traders and investors. Meanwhile, the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) saw a unique Valentine’s Day celebration.
Here’s a quick recap of the top stories.
Gemini Space Station Stock Rallies
Gemini Space Station saw its stock rally as Bitcoin’s price surged past $69,000. The company, which has a significant portion of its revenue tied to Bitcoin-related activities, is often seen as a leveraged play on the world’s largest cryptocurrency.
Peter Schiff Blasts Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin Plan
Gold advocate Peter Schiff criticized Strategy executive chairman Michael Saylor's plan to refinance debt at $8,000 Bitcoin, questioning the credibility of both Saylor and Bitcoin if the cryptocurrency’s price crashes to $8,000 by 2030.
Gold, Silver Fall Alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin
Cryptocurrencies, stocks and precious metals all experienced a drop on Wednesday, despite strong job growth in January. Bitcoin’s price dipped below $65,000 before bouncing back to $68,000, with trading volume for the coin jumping 25% in the last 24 hours.
Vitalik Buterin Shares New Vision
Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin outlined how the blockchain could collaborate with artificial intelligence, detailing four interconnected priorities in a 2×2 framework. The first pillar focuses on private, verifiable interactions with AIs.
Pudgy Penguins For Valentine’s Day?
NFT collection Pudgy Penguins celebrated Valentine’s Day with a pop-up shop in New York City. The brand’s social media account shared a video of a pink-themed space at 55 Delancey Street, with crowds lining up outside.
Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
Image via Shutterstock
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.