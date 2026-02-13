According to BlockTower founder Ari Paul, crypto markets are at a critical juncture and face two sharply different outcomes.

50/50 Between Structural Top And Macro-Driven Recovery

Paul on X outlined two "steelman" scenarios to explain the ongoing rangebound and weak price action.

Scenario A: The cycle top may already be in, potentially for this generation of crypto assets.

Crypto has benefited from peak tailwinds, including mainstream awareness, political support and looser regulation.

Yet real-world adoption remains limited.

Institutional and national experiments, including El Salvador's Bitcoin initiative, have delivered mixed results, and many corporations have tested crypto without finding durable utility.

Under this view, further downside remains possible, particularly if larger liquidation events unfold.

Scenario B: The current downturn is a high-timeframe correction within a broader macro-driven uptrend.

In an environment marked by late-stage capitalism and declining trust in fiat systems, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other crypto assets remain attractive to speculative capital.

Development activity continues, niche adoption is expanding and a new narrative catalyst could reignite momentum.

With leverage and excess optimism recently flushed out, Paul argues fundamentals may be quietly improving — setting the stage for coordinated capital flows to drive another leg higher.

Moderate Allocation, Structural Risks

Given what he views as a 50/50 setup, Paul favors a moderate crypto allocation, citing asymmetric upside potential. However, he acknowledges alternative paths — including a deeper crash toward $15,000–$40,000 before any sustained recovery.

He said he is currently long during the bounce and plans to reassess around $90,000 Bitcoin.

Paul also raised structural concerns about Bitcoin's long-term sustainability. If BTC stabilizes without sustained price growth, declining block rewards could strain the network's security budget.

Much of the broader crypto industry depends on speculative inflows and transaction-driven revenue models — including exchanges and custodians.

In a stagnant price environment, companies such as Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) could face significant pressure.

Under that scenario, Paul suggested Bitcoin might endure as a niche or collectible asset — but likely at lower valuations, as many holders could exit if upside potential appears capped.

Image: Shutterstock