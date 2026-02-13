Prominent pseudonymous crypto trader DonAlt on Friday challenged Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) bulls to justify the company’s $1.3 trillion valuation, questioning the AI, cars, and X as the stock fell 0.5% testing the 200 EMA at $394.

The Bear Case

DonAlt posted on X asking why Tesla deserves its current market cap. “The AI kind of sucks in comparison to the competition. The cars suck horrendously in comparison to the competition in China. Twitter isn’t hugely successful. Is it all about SpaceX?”

The auto business is foundering as Q4 2025 revenue fell to $94.8 billion from $97.7 billion in 2024—the first annual decline in company history.

Net income plunged 61% year-over-year in Q4 and 46% for the full year.

Moreover, full-year deliveries of 1.636 million fell roughly 9% from 2024, marking two consecutive years of declining deliveries.

European sales are also cratering. Tesla’s France sales fell 42% in January to just 661 cars—the lowest in over three years.

Norway registrations dropped almost 90% over the same period, attributed to Elon Musk’s political involvement and competition from BYD and Stellantis.

Additionally, Musk ended production of the Model S and Model X to use factory space for humanoid robots instead.

The Bull Case: AI and Robots

Tesla positions itself as a “physical AI company” rather than an automaker.

The Cybercab robotaxi begins production in April at about $25,000, though Musk warned early production will be “agonizingly slow” because “almost everything is new.”

Investor Gary Black of The Future Fund argued Tesla stock could reach $500 if the company demonstrates “hundreds” of unsupervised robotaxis operating in Austin, proving the technology can scale globally.

However, Black acknowledged the bull narrative that only Tesla could solve unsupervised autonomy “has fallen apart,” citing progress from Waymo, Baidu’s Apollo Go, and Nvidia’s technology “essentially democratizing unsupervised autonomy.”

Optimus robot however remains speculative. Musk claims it could generate over $10 trillion in long-term revenue, with Gen 3 unveiling in Q1 2026. No meaningful revenue exists today.

The SpaceX Angle

The SpaceX-xAI merger valued SpaceX at $1 trillion.

Tesla invested $2 billion in xAI, meaning shareholders now have an indirect stake. Some investors see TSLA as a backdoor to SpaceX IPO access, potentially propping up the stock.

Wedbush said there’s a “growing chance” Tesla merges into SpaceX/xAI within 12-18 months.

TSLA's Technical Breakdown

TSLA is down 0.5%, trading below all major EMAs except the 200 EMA at $394.15.

The Supertrend at $444.54 remains bearish. The stock sits in the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement zone ($383-$429), a critical support area.

Immediate support is $394 at the 200 EMA, followed by $383.

Breaking below $383 triggers selling toward $347. For reversal, TSLA needs to reclaim $430, then break above the Supertrend at $444.54.

