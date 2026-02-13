Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) highlighted its inflationary model on Thursday, claiming that the fixed annual issuance effectively reduces the overall inflation rate.

Dogecoin Defends Strategy

Dogecoin’s official X account said that the memecoin mints 5 billion coins every year, due to which the rate of inflation

decreases comparatively to the total supply.

While the inflation rate will eventually approach zero due to this framework, it’d never become negative or deflationary.

“More DOGE means less hoarding and more spending. Money is for moving, not collecting like rare Pokémon cards,” the X handle said.

As of this writing, 168.71 billion DOGE tokens were in circulation, with no cap on the maximum supply.

DOGE Meant For Spending, Not HODLing

Interestingly, both DOGE and SHIB were down 64% over the last year, with SHIB’s all-time gains well outpacing the original memecoin’s lifetime returns.

Photo Courtesy: Akif CUBUK on Shutterstock.com