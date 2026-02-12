Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-founder Billy Markus publicly slammed Elon Musk’s X algorithm, prompting Musk to admit he doesn’t love it either.

The Algorithm Fight

Markus, who goes by Shibetoshi Nakamoto on X, wrote “I really really f***ing hate the current X algorithm.”

Musk responded a few hours later: “Don’t love it either. Working on improvements.”

Markus then explained his core complaint. Any algorithm that breaks the implicit contract of social media—showing your followers your content and showing you content from accounts you follow—is a failure.

He argued metrics should track what percentage of posts actually reach followers.

The criticism carries weight because Markus co-created Dogecoin in December 2013 as the first meme coin.

Musk previously championed DOGE, frequently posting about the token and driving price surges through his tweets.

However, Musk’s DOGE support has faded. The algorithm changes at X have reduced organic reach for crypto content, frustrating creators who built followings expecting their posts would reach subscribers.

DOGE Price Update

DOGE is up 1%, bouncing modestly from a capitulation low around $0.085.

The Supertrend at $0.11531 remains well above price in bearish mode, while the Parabolic SAR at $0.10343 sits overhead, confirming downside momentum controls the token.

A descending channel from the $0.31 peak contained price action throughout the decline.

Critical support sits at $0.08-$0.085. This level represents major horizontal support where recent selling found buyers. Limited structure exists below this level—breaking triggers panic selling toward $0.07 or lower.

For recovery, DOGE needs to reclaim $0.10 and the SAR, then break above the Supertrend at $0.115.

