Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) dropped below $66,000 on Thursday amidst a broader macro-driven sell-off, pushing market sentiment deeper into "Extreme Fear."

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 119,529 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $281.74 million.

SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $276.3 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Thursday. Spot Ethereum ET'Fs saw net outflows of $6129.2 million.

In the past 24 hours, top losers include MYX Finance, LayerZero and Uniswap.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Trader KillaXBT highlighted liquidation data showing a cluster of low-leverage long stops between $63,700 and $65,000, with a larger pocket of low-leverage short positions building near $70,000.

If Bitcoin sweeps the long liquidations below current levels, that zone must hold as support to preserve market structure and reopen a path toward reclaiming $70,000.

Trading analyst Lennaert Snyder noted that Bitcoin reacted sharply after sweeping buy-side liquidity, reinforcing the short-term bearish outlook.

A break below the $66,670 daily low would confirm further downside and likely flip $68,410 into key resistance.

If momentum persists, he sees potential for a move toward $64,500 this week.

IncomeSharks urged caution, noting that attractive opportunities currently exist in equities, reducing the need to force trades in Bitcoin.

He emphasized that traders are unlikely to miss the exact bottom and will have time to re-enter once clearer confirmation of strength emerges.

Image: Shutterstock