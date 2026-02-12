Standard Chartered has lowered its 2026 price forecasts for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) for the second time in under three months, citing persistent macro headwinds and continued ETF outflows.

BTC, ETH Targets Reduced

StanChart now expects Bitcoin to reach $100,000 by the end of 2026, down from its prior $150,000 forecast and well below its earlier $300,000 projection.

Analysts warned that BTC could first decline toward $50,000 as broader market weakness, ETF redemptions and macro uncertainty continue to weigh on sentiment.

Ethereum's 2026 target was also cut to $4,000, reduced from $7,500.

The bank cautioned that ETH could fall as low as $1,400 before staging a recovery, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

Despite the nearly $2 trillion wipeout in total crypto market value during the downturn, Standard Chartered's Geoffrey Kendrick noted that the selloff has been more orderly than previous cycles, with no major exchange or platform collapses — a sign of a maturing asset class.

ETF Netflows, Macro Risks

Since the October peak near $127,000, Bitcoin has fallen more than 40%. During the same period, nearly $8 billion has exited U.S.-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs.

ETF holdings have declined by approximately 100,000 BTC from their October highs, leaving the average ETF buyer sitting at an estimated $90,000 cost basis, now underwater.

Kendrick expects further capitulation in the months ahead, pointing to softer U.S. economic data and the possibility that anticipated Federal Reserve rate cuts may be delayed.

Image: Shutterstock