Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE) has fallen 38% over the past month, but on-chain data shows whales have been aggressively accumulating since the October 10 liquidation crash.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE) $0.0 5 3568 $1.5 billion -14.5% Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.09003 $15.2 billion -16% Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 5823 $3.4 billion -13.7%

Trader Notes: Trader Defi Priest says PEPE may be showing early signs of a trend shift after sweeping its all-time low and printing a strong rejection candle that created liquidity.

However, he suggests a cautious approach, waiting for price to run the current lows, clear stop losses, and confirm strength with a bullish candle before entering.

Pepe Whale points out that while price has been in a prolonged downtrend, it is now stabilizing at a major historical demand zone.

With seller momentum appearing to fade, a successful defense of this level could spark a sharp relief rally. Upside targets include $0.0000055, $0.0000069, and $0.0000098.

Statistics: According to Santiment, PEPE remains down roughly 73% from its peak nine months ago.

However, since the October crash, the top 100 wallets have accumulated 23.02 trillion PEPE, a notable signal of "smart money" positioning.

Despite bearish retail sentiment toward meme coins, heavy whale accumulation suggests PEPE could be primed for a breakout once Bitcoin regains sustained bullish momentum.

Historically, major altcoin reversals often follow periods of concentrated accumulation by large wallets.

Image: Shutterstock