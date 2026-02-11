Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE) has fallen 38% over the past month, but on-chain data shows whales have been aggressively accumulating since the October 10 liquidation crash.
Trader Notes: Trader Defi Priest says PEPE may be showing early signs of a trend shift after sweeping its all-time low and printing a strong rejection candle that created liquidity.
However, he suggests a cautious approach, waiting for price to run the current lows, clear stop losses, and confirm strength with a bullish candle before entering.
Pepe Whale points out that while price has been in a prolonged downtrend, it is now stabilizing at a major historical demand zone.
With seller momentum appearing to fade, a successful defense of this level could spark a sharp relief rally. Upside targets include $0.0000055, $0.0000069, and $0.0000098.
Statistics: According to Santiment, PEPE remains down roughly 73% from its peak nine months ago.
However, since the October crash, the top 100 wallets have accumulated 23.02 trillion PEPE, a notable signal of "smart money" positioning.
Despite bearish retail sentiment toward meme coins, heavy whale accumulation suggests PEPE could be primed for a breakout once Bitcoin regains sustained bullish momentum.
Historically, major altcoin reversals often follow periods of concentrated accumulation by large wallets.
Image: Shutterstock
