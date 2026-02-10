According to Grayscale, Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) recent volatility reflects its transition from a growth asset to a mature store of value, with the latest sell-off driven by macro derisking rather than crypto-specific weakness.

Bitcoin’s Transition: From Growth Asset To Digital Gold

In its Market Byte report published on Monday, Grayscale notes that Bitcoin's sell-off accelerated into early February, briefly pushing prices toward $60,000, while altcoins saw even sharper declines.

Over the past year, BTC has traded closely with high-growth technology stocks, particularly software equities, underscoring its sensitivity to broader risk sentiment.

Despite this, Grayscale stresses that Bitcoin increasingly shares gold-like traits, including fixed supply, decentralization, resilience and independence from nation states.

At just 17 years old, Bitcoin remains a young asset, which helps explain why it still behaves more like a growth investment than a traditional hedge.

If Bitcoin succeeds as the dominant digital store of value in a technology-driven global economy, its long-term return profile could begin to resemble gold's, marked by lower volatility and weaker correlation to equities over time.

The Deleveraging Phase: Signs Of A Market Reset

Grayscale also noted that broader crypto markets appear to be in a significant deleveraging phase, a process historically associated with local bottoms.

Open interest across major perpetual futures exchanges has dropped more than 50% since October, funding rates have turned negative, and options markets show extreme bearish positioning—signals typically seen during market resets.

Near-term price action will likely hinge on progress around U.S. regulatory clarity, including developments tied to the CLARITY Act, delays of which have weighed on sentiment.

Still, momentum is building through bipartisan efforts such as the GENIUS Act and global regulatory shifts supporting stablecoins, tokenization and blockchain infrastructure.

Looking further ahead, Grayscale highlighted quantum resistance as a key long-term consideration.

Addressing it successfully could help Bitcoin evolve from a speculative growth asset into something investors increasingly view as "digital gold."

Image: Shutterstock