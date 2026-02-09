World’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance (CRYPTO: BNB) holds the lion’s share of World Liberty Financial USD (USD1), the stablecoin issued by a Trump family cryptocurrency venture.

Concentration A Red Flag?

The cryptocurrency behemoth controls $4.7 billion of the stablecoin’s $5.4 billion total supply, according to data from on-chain analytics firm Arkham, first noted on Forbes

Note that Binance’s 2023 settlement with the Treasury Department bars it from serving American customers. Forbes said that the 87% of USD1 held in Binance-controlled wallets would “mostly be held on behalf of customers outside the U.S.”

Binance didn’t immediately return Benzinga’s request for comment. A response from World Liberty Financial, the cryptocurrency platform behind USD1, is also awaited.

USD1’s Strategic Rise

CZ has repeatedly denied these allegations, clarifying it was a transaction payment—not an investment in World Liberty Financial. Interestingly, he said at the World Economic Forum in Davos that Binance’s U.S. affiliate is preparing a comeback.

Although barred from operational involvement under a 2023 plea agreement tied to anti-money laundering failures, CZ remains a controlling shareholder and influential figure at Binance.

