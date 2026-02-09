Ripple on Monday announced a partnership with Figment to offer Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) staking through Ripple Custody, allowing banks to offer crypto services without building their own infrastructure.

The Institutional Custody Push

According to the press release, banks can now offer Ethereum and Solana staking rewards to customers without running their own validator computers.

Staking generates around 3-4% annual returns by locking crypto to help secure blockchain networks.

Meanwhile, the Securosys deal provides secure key storage systems that let institutions control their crypto without expensive hardware purchases.

These systems work both in physical facilities and in the cloud.

Building on momentum, Ripple recently acquired Palisade for wallet technology and integrated Chainalysis to screen transactions for compliance before moving assets.

What This Means For Ripple

The expansion signals Ripple positioning as a multi-chain provider rather than XRP-only infrastructure.

Banks using Ripple Custody can now serve customers holding Ethereum and Solana—not just XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) .

Aaron Slettehaugh, SVP of Product at Ripple, said the integrations remove friction from managing complex tech stacks, enabling customers to go live faster and scale with confidence.

XRP’s Breakdown Risk

XRP is trapped in a descending channel with weak consolidation.

The Supertrend at $1.7418 sits in bearish mode well above price, while the Parabolic SAR at $1.1266 marks critical near-term support.

The danger is immediate. XRP trades approximately 20% above the recent capitulation low around $1.18-$1.20.

If the SAR at $1.1266 breaks, panic selling toward the $1 psychological level becomes likely.

Resistance appears at $1.50-$1.55, followed by $1.74 at the Supertrend and $1.95 at previous consolidation.

Bulls need to reclaim $1.74 to signal potential stabilization, which appears unlikely given current weak momentum.

Image: Shutterstock