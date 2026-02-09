A few Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) landed in a wallet tied to the network’s mysterious creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, on Friday, sparking a wave of speculation and theories in the cryptocurrency community.

Is Satoshi Really Still Active In Crypto?

A transaction involving 2.5 BTC, worth over $174,405 at the current price, was detected by the on-chain analytics firm Arkham. The BTC landed up in the so-called “Genesis” wallet, i.e, the address that mined the first block on the Bitcoin blockchain.

The wallet has received BTC before. About two years ago, someone sent Satoshi 26.917 BTC, worth more than $1 million.

An X user called Goaty questioned the "Satoshi is alive" narrative pushed by some corners, arguing that funds sent to an address is not the same as funds moved from the address.

Meanwhile, the odds that Satoshi moves any BTC from the wallet this year remain subdued, pricing at just 8% on Polymarket.

Mysterious Wallet That Holds Billions

The wallet holds an estimated 1.096 million BTC, worth $76.34 billion, making up 5% of the coin's circulating supply.

If ranked on Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires list, they would sit slightly below Changpeng Zhao, the founder of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange.

Note that Nakamoto's real identity remains a mystery and they could be a single person, a group of people or perhaps something entirely different.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $69,762, down 0.75% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

