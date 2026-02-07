Pop sensation Justin Bieber faced a significant financial loss as the value of his Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT drastically declined. Bieber’s purchase of Bored Ape #3001 for 500 ETH, or approximately $1.3 million in January 2022, has now plummeted to an estimated $12,000, marking a stark 99% decrease in value.

The NFT, which was criticized at the time for its lack of rare features, was bought at a significant premium. “Who is advising Justin Bieber's NFT purchases and how can I get in touch to sell them floors NFTs for 500 ETH,” Farokh Sarmad, president of Dastan, commented following the purchase.

Justin Bieber’s NFT Loss: A Cautionary Tale

The Bored Ape Yacht Club, once a symbol of NFT success, has seen its floor prices drop significantly. Bieber’s purchase, although notable, was not the only extravagant buy during the NFT boom, with artist Beeple selling a digital art NFT for $69.3 million a year earlier, reports the Decrypt.

Despite the initial hype, the NFT market has cooled, affecting not only Bored Apes but also other collections like CryptoPunks and Pudgy Penguins. These projects, which once traded at high values, now have much lower starting prices.

What Drives The Wild Fluctuations In NFTs?

The fluctuating values in the NFT market are driven by factors such as market sentiment and the rarity of attributes. The decline in value has been part of a broader “NFT winter” that shows no signs of thawing, according to Decrypt.

Prediction markets like Myriad, operated by Dastan, reflect a pessimistic outlook, giving low odds for a significant price rebound for NFTs in the near future.

Yuga Labs’ Bold Moves Amid Market Turmoil

Amidst the downturn, Yuga Labs, the company behind the Bored Ape Yacht Club, continues to innovate. In October, they announced plans to establish a real-life Bored Ape clubhouse in Miami, Florida, aiming to create a community space for NFT holders.

Yuga Labs is also focusing on Otherside, a multiplayer metaverse game that incorporates avatars from various NFT projects, showcasing their commitment to expanding the utility and engagement of their digital assets.