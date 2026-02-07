On Saturday, South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb faced a significant blunder, accidentally distributing over $40 billion worth of Bitcoins (CRYPTO: BTC) to customers during a promotional event. The exchange initially intended to give small cash rewards of 2,000 Korean won ($1.40) or more to each user, but instead, winners received at least 2,000 Bitcoins each, leading to a massive selloff.

Reuters reports that Bithumb has since recovered 99.7% of the 620,000 Bitcoins mistakenly distributed, worth about $44 billion. The exchange restricted trading and withdrawals for the 695 affected customers within 35 minutes of the error on Friday.

“We would like to make it clear that this incident is unrelated to external hacking or security breaches, and there are no problems with system security or customer asset management,” Bithumb stated.

Bithumb’s $44 Billion Blunder Shakes Market Confidence

The incident has caught the attention of South Korea’s financial regulators, including the Financial Services Commission, who highlighted the vulnerabilities and risks associated with virtual assets. They have announced plans to inspect Bithumb and other crypto exchanges if any irregularities are found during their reviews of internal controls and virtual asset management.

Bitcoin prices on Bithumb briefly dropped 17% to 81.1 million won on Friday evening but later recovered, trading at 104.5 million won. The event underscores the potential for operational mishaps within the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency space.

Could This Incident Spark Regulatory Overhaul?

As per the report, the regulators’ response could lead to stricter oversight and regulations for cryptocurrency exchanges in South Korea. This incident may serve as a catalyst for regulatory reforms aimed at enhancing the security and reliability of digital asset platforms.

Bithumb, which trails behind Upbit in the South Korean crypto market, will likely face increased scrutiny and pressure to bolster its internal controls and prevent future errors of this magnitude.

Lessons Learned: Strengthening Crypto Exchange Controls

This event highlights the importance of robust internal control systems and the need for exchanges to ensure the accuracy of their promotional activities. Strengthening these systems could prevent similar incidents and help maintain investor confidence in the cryptocurrency market.

The incident serves as a wake-up call for the industry, emphasizing the critical role of regulatory oversight and the need for exchanges to implement stringent operational safeguards.