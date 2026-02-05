Popular podcaster Ashley DCan revived her social media banter with Eric Trump on Wednesday amid Ethereum’s (CRYPTO: ETH) ongoing decline.

The Back-And-Forth

The feud dates back to June 2025, when Ashley mocked Trump’s advice to buy ETH at $2,900. In the months following that advice, the second-largest cryptocurrency had cratered to $1,472, and Ashley accused Trump for treating retail traders as “exit liquidity.”

However, Trump got his moment in August, when ETH rebounded to $4,800.

“You really ought to get out of this business…,” he told Ashley, feeling vindicated.

But the tide has shifted again as ETH crashed below $2,100, hitting levels not seen since May 2025. Ashley tagged Trump again, saying, “It's been a while.”

Is This The Start Of A Prolonged ETH Winter?

Only time will tell if Trump fires back now or waits for ETH to rebound. But if analysts are to be believed, the recovery doesn’t seem to be coming anytime soon.

Notably, Trump’s own cryptocurrency ventures, including the World Liberty Financial token and publicly listed American Bitcoin, have also been impacted in the ongoing bear market.

Price Action: At the time of writing, ETH was exchanging hands at $2,107.95, down 7.41% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock