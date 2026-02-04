Economist Mohamed A. El-Erian noted on Tuesday that gold has delivered higher returns than Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) over the last five years.

Gold Outshines Bitcoin

El-Erian, the Chief Economic Advisor at Allianz, took to X, comparing the performance of the two marquee assets.

“This outperformance is playing out this year…and also today, as gold bounces while Bitcoin continues to languish,” El-Erian said

Spot gold has had the better of Bitcoin lately, leading over the past year and over a 5-year timeframe.

In fact, Bitcoin has crashed below $73,000, hitting levels last seen in November 2024. Meanwhile, the yellow metal is on a record-breaking tear, surging to all-time highs above $5,600 an ounce in early February.

However, on a longer 10-year timeframe, gold lags far behind Bitcoin. While the apex cryptocurrency has delivered whopping returns of 20,366%, gold has gained only 326%.

Will Bitcoin Follow In Gold’s Footsteps?

El-Erian’s comments come amid ongoing debates about the relative merits of Bitcoin and gold as investment assets.

Notably, renowned investor Cathie Wood said earlier this week that gold could be a leading indicator for Bitcoin’s performance, citing historical data showing gold’s rally before Bitcoin’s bull run.

Polymarket traders aren't too bullish on Bitcoin either. They see just a 36% chance of Bitcoin outpacing gold in 2026, with more than half betting it'll fall short.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock