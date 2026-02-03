SkyBridge Capital CEO and vocal cryptocurrency advocate Anthony Scaramucci advised steady accumulation rather than speculative trading for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) on Tuesday amid the apex cryptocurrency’s ongoing decline.

Scaramucci Wants Investors To Buy BTC’s Dip

Scaramucci endorsed Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) co-founder Michael Saylor’s HODL mantra, saying, “Accumulate, don’t speculate.”

Scaramucci, who has 70% of his wealth tied in Bitcoin-related investments, said over the weekend that he was buying the latest dip.

Scaramucci Got It Wrong Last Year

Notably, Scaramucci stayed bullish on Bitcoin through much of last year, holding a $150,000 year-end price target until September.

He later admitted he had gotten it wrong in a Benzinga interview, adding that he had failed to anticipate the “massive” selling by Bitcoin whales.

The latest advocacy comes amid a brutal sell-off that has dragged Bitcoin to its lowest level since November 2024. The decline has also had a cascading effect on Saylor’s Bitcoin treasury company.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $76,322.98, down 3.27% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Strategy shares fell 1.47% in after-hours trading after closing 4.56% lower at $133.26 during Tuesday’s regular trading session.

MSTR maintains a weaker price trend over the short, medium, and long terms with a poor Value ranking, according to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings.

Photo courtesy: Al Teich / Shutterstock.com