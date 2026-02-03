Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is rallying in the wee hours of Tuesday after Elon Musk said his space technology company SpaceX will likely put the memecoin “on the moon” next year.

‘DOGE To The Moon’ Finally?

The dog-themed cryptocurrency was up over 4% over the last 24 hours, outperforming heavyweights such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) .

The spike comes after Musk, known for his playful endorsements of the meme cryptocurrency, hinted at something major.

The Tesla Owners Silicon Valley X account dug up Musk’s 2021 post that “SpaceX is going to put a literal Dogecoin on the literal moon” and tagged him asking, ‘When?”

“Maybe next year,” Musk responded.

Musk’s response created a flutter. When another X user posted, saying, “Doge on the moon is inevitable,” the world’s richest individual casually replied, “Yes.”

Dogecoin ‘Fanboy’ Musk

“Doge to the moon” is cryptocurrency slang signaling Dogecoin’s price will skyrocket to parabolic highs. But Musk’s viral 2021 post gave it a rather new, realistic twist.

Interestingly, Musk did something similar in November, posting "It's time" in response to the 2021 promise.

Is It Related To DOGE-1 Satellite Mission?

DOGE-1 was a satellite mission planned by Canadian research firm Geometric Energy Corporation, paid for entirely with Dogecoin. It was originally slated to launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket by late 2023, but it has faced multiple delays.

According to recent details shared by Geometric CEO Samuel Reid, the firm is targeting a launch in the second half of 2026.

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was exchanging hands at $0.1081, up 4.75% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Year-to-date, the memecoin has fallen more than 7%.

