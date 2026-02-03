Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) will release earnings for the fourth quarter of 2025 before the bell on Thursday. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Market Estimates

Analysts estimate the cryptocurrency exchange to announce earnings per share of $0.15, a significant increase from $0.10 per share it reported in the previous quarter.

The firm is expected to report quarterly revenue of $87.77 million, up from $76.60 million in the third quarter.

The BLSH stock has a consensus price target of $53.36 based on the ratings of 12 analysts, with the highest forecast of $67 set by Citigroup on Dec. 22. Based on the three most recent ratings, the average price target stands at $53.67, suggesting roughly 85% upside potential for the stock.

BLSH: Bullish Or Bearish?

As of Dec. 31, short interest in the stock was 7.15 million shares, representing 15.6% of the company’s publicly available float, indicating a high level of bearish sentiment.

The Commodity Channel Index, which measures an asset’s price movement relative to its 20-day moving average, flagged oversold conditions that signal a potential “Buy,” according to TradingView.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator, which compares two exponential moving averages of an asset's price, flashed a "Sell" signal, while the Relative Strength Index was “Neutral.”

Is Bullish Poised For Growth?

Bullish operates a cryptocurrency exchange geared to institutional clients and also owns CoinDesk, a prominent cryptocurrency media and data brand. The firm is led by former NYSE Group president Thomas Farley.

Bullish reported $222.4 billion in total trading volume, spot + derivatives, for the quarter ending Dec. 31, up 56% from the previous quarter.

Price Action: Shares of Bullish rose 0.80% in after-hours trading after closing 4.74% lower at $28.77 during Monday’s regular trading session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The BLSH stock showed a weaker price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, according to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings.

Photo: Cinefootage Visuals / Shutterstock