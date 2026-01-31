In the wake of a significant drop in gold and silver prices, Binance founder Changpeng Zhao has offered his insights on the future of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) .

On Friday, gold and silver saw a drastic decrease in their prices, with gold plummeting by approximately 15% and silver by nearly 38%. This resulted in a loss of around $15 trillion in combined market value.

This unexpected price drop, referred to as a “black swan” event, has ignited conversations within the crypto community, with many speculating on Bitcoin’s long-term potential in comparison to these physical assets.

Zhao joined the discussion, pointing out that such severe price fluctuations can happen “even with a physical asset, like gold and silver, with thousands of years of history.”

With a post on X, he used this occurrence to question the notion that traditional assets are resistant to extreme shocks.

Zhao highlighted that Bitcoin, a technology that is only 17 years old, is still in its infancy. He further noted that other crypto assets are even younger, stating, “We are still early.”

Why It Matters: The sudden dip in gold and silver prices and the subsequent discussions within the crypto community underscore the volatile nature of traditional assets and the potential of digital currencies like Bitcoin.

Zhao’s comments challenge the perception of traditional assets’ stability and emphasize the growth potential of cryptocurrencies, despite their relative youth.

This event may prompt investors to reconsider their investment strategies and potentially explore opportunities within the crypto market.

Image: Shutterstock/Mamun_Sheikh