Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) experienced a substantial one-day reversal last week. Investors pulled out nearly $818 million as Bitcoin’s price plummeted to a nine-month low.

Data indicated that Bitcoin ETFs registered net daily outflows of $817.87 million on January 29. This pushed January into an overall negative zone. However, the cumulative net inflows since the inception of Bitcoin ETFs remained significant at $55.52 billion.

The report also underscored that this hefty daily pullback followed a volatile period throughout January. The month concluded with net outflows estimated to be $1.1 billion, a trend that was also seen in December 2025.

The sell-off coincided with a sharp downturn in the broader crypto market. Bitcoin slid as low as $81,200, breaking below the $84,000 support level that had held since mid-November. Analysts caution that bearish conditions could continue with lower price targets.

Why It Matters: The significant outflows from Bitcoin ETFs reflect investors’ growing concerns over the volatile cryptocurrency market. The sharp drop in Bitcoin’s price to a nine-month low has triggered a wave of sell-offs, pushing the month of January into negative territory.

Despite the substantial cumulative net inflows since the launch of Bitcoin ETFs, the recent trend indicates a shift in investor sentiment.

The bearish market conditions, coupled with lower price targets, could further exacerbate the situation, leading to more outflows in the future.

Image: Shutterstock/kkssr