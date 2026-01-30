Presumptive Fed Chair nominee Kevin Warsh has in the past voiced tentative support for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) , viewing it as a tool to inform policymakers rather than a threat to monetary stability.

Bitcoin – Not A Trouble, But Policy Signal

In a May 2025 interview with the Hoover Institution, the former Fed governor said the U.S. economy is poised for a productivity boom and that the Fed only needs modest adjustments, not a revolution, to maintain its core strengths.

He added that Bitcoin does not make him nervous and serves as an important market signal, helping highlight when monetary policy is off-track.

Warsh recounted seeing the original Bitcoin white paper in 2011 and recognized its potential as innovative software.

While he acknowledged that many crypto projects may fail or be overhyped, he stressed that blockchain technology represents genuine innovation, capable of creating new financial tools.

Bitcoin is not a trouble, but part of a broader technological evolution, he said, framing it as a policy-informing asset rather than a threat to the Fed or U.S. monetary stability.

‘Bitcoin Is Your New Gold' for Investors Under 40

In a January 2021 interview on Squawk Box, when BTC traded near $30,000, Warsh, then working as a partner of Stanley Druckenmiller, suggested Bitcoin makes sense in a portfolio where the dollar is weakening.

He also noted that Bitcoin's gains have mirrored part of gold's rally and, if Bitcoin did not exist, gold prices might have risen even more. Warsh concluded, "If you're under 40, Bitcoin is your new gold."

He added that as BTC matures, it is increasingly viewed as an alternative currency, and its strength should come as no surprise given how other currencies are performing globally.

Image: Shutterstock