Bitcoin has plummeted below $84,000 as risk-off sentiment pauses the commodities rally.

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 226,842 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $948.33 million.

In the past 24 hours, top losers include Chiliz, Lighter and Optimism.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Altcoin Sherpa noted Bitcoin looks weak on lower timeframes. While a short-term relief bounce is possible, the trader is prioritizing risk management over catching a falling knife.

Trader Koala highlighted the $86,600 weekly close as the line in the sand. A close below this level would align all timeframes bearish, potentially setting up mass liquidations before a real entry presents itself.

Trader Mac predicts a revisit to $80,000. He warns that higher timeframe moving averages are pressing prices lower, making a sustained bounce difficult in the current environment.

Image: Shutterstock