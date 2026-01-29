President Donald Trump’s crypto ventures have added roughly $1 billion to his net worth, a new report claims, all the while the SEC has dropped lawsuits against Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) , Binance (CRYPTO: BNB) , and Kraken.

The Trump Crypto Empire Breakdown

Trump’s family now controls a massive crypto portfolio built on meme coins, stablecoins, and a pending federally regulated bank application according to a new Politico report.

Adding to the portfolio, Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) , where Trump is the largest shareholder, announced plans to stockpile crypto tokens last year.

But the biggest move is World Liberty Financial (CRYPTO: WLFI).

The Trump-backed venture applied this month to launch a national trust bank that would directly control billions in customer assets backing its USD1 stablecoin.

However, the application puts a Trump-linked business under oversight by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency—one of Trump’s own regulators.

Breaking down the ownership, Trump and his family hold roughly 38% of World Liberty’s holding company.

Trump is listed as “co-founder emeritus” while Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Barron Trump are co-founders.

Leading the charge is Zach Witkoff, son of White House envoy Steve Witkoff.

The Trump-Driven Regulatory Shift

Under the Trump administration, the SEC has dropped high-profile enforcement actions against crypto giants as the Justice Department pulled back on crypto enforcement.

Trump pardoned Binance founder Changpeng Zhao months after an Abu Dhabi fund used World Liberty’s stablecoin to invest $2 billion in Binance.

On Capitol Hill, Congress is considering sweeping crypto legislation while Trump signed a bill last summer bringing stablecoins into the mainstream financial system.

Pushing back, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) urged the OCC to halt World Liberty’s bank review until Trump eliminates conflicts of interest.

The agency declined, calling its process “inherently apolitical.”

Why This Matters Now

Trump’s crypto holdings create direct exposure to regulatory decisions made by his own appointees.

However, Democrats winning the House or Senate in 2026 would shift crypto policy overnight.

Image: Shutterstock