Donald Trump Jr., co-founder of World Liberty Financial, cheered the dollar-pegged World Liberty Financial USD (USD1) stablecoin hitting a $5 billion market capitalization on Wednesday.

Trump Family Cheers USD1’s Success

Trump Jr. posted a CoinMarketCap screenshot on X to highlight the milestone.

“Built in America, designed for real-world scale, and adopted by serious institutions. This is what happens when you focus on infrastructure over noise,” Trump Jr. said.

Eric Trump, Trump Jr.’s younger brother and fellow co-founder, also celebrated the achievement.

USD1 Outshines PayPal’s Stablecoin

The Red Flags

The Trumps have placed USD1 at the center of their decentralized finance offerings through the World Liberty Financial platform.

However, the stablecoin has had its fair share of controversy.

CZ has denied these allegations, stating that it was a transaction payment, not an investment in World Liberty Financial.

Price Action: At the time of writing, the WLFI token was exchanging hands at $0.1617, down 0.38% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: T. Schneider on Shutterstock.com

