Bitcoin's Quantum Issues Need Urgent Resolution, Says Crypto Analyst: 'The Single Most Important Thing For The Asset's Growth'

Cryptocurrency analyst Willy Woo said Monday that fixing quantum computing risks is the most critical step for Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) global adoption and its emergence as a major force in macro geopolitics.

Are Investors Hesitant Due To Quantum Uncertainty?

In an X post, Woo argued that convincing nations and fiduciary organizations to invest in a “nascent” asset like Bitcoin is difficult. The quantum uncertainty, they added, makes it worse.

“I think the excuse of ‘it’s 20 years away’ does not cut it. The investors looking to allocate think in exactly these time horizons. So, time to get our ducks in a row,” Woo said, referring to estimates of when a computer — powerful enough to decode a Bitcoin public key to find its corresponding private key — becomes a reality.

Woo argued that fixing Bitcoin’s quantum issues is the “single most important thing” for the asset’s growth, given the current scale of buyers.

Can Bitcoin Match Gold’s Reputation?

The analyst noted that countries like China are adopting a long-term perspective, spanning 5-15 years, and accumulating gold amid rising geopolitical and economic risks.

“Where the world is heading into, the world needs BTC for what it was designed for. Gold becomes the fallback that’s in a state of readiness, and they are buying,” Woo stated.

Are We Prepared For Quantum Threats Ahead?

Woo’s concerns echo those of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) creator Vitalik Buterin, who called for the swift deployment of quantum-resistant technology for the network, stressing its importance for long-term cryptographic safety.

Moreover, Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) , the biggest cryptocurrency-native company on Wall Street, announced the formation of an advisory board to assess the implications of quantum computing and prepare for “threats,” even those many years away.

Jameson Lopp, Chief Security Officer at self-custody platform firm Casa, said in December that upgrading Bitcoin, which involves migrating funds to a quantum-resistant version, could take up to a decade.

Notably, a report by digital asset management firm Grayscale suggested that quantum computing would not significantly impact cryptocurrency valuations in 2026. The report acknowledged a long-term risk to blockchain cryptography but deemed it unlikely to "meaningfully" influence the market.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $88,453.85, up 0.94% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock