Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Trim Losses, While Gold, Silver Reverse: Analyst Says This BTC Zone With High Buying Orders Should Hold

Leading cryptocurrencies and stocks traded in the green on Monday, while the precious metal rally reversed, as investors increased risk appetite.

Cryptocurrency 24-Hour Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:25 p.m. ET) Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) +0.93% $88,316.74 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)

+1.80% $2,924.02 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) +1.14% $1.90 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) +2.01% $124.09 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) +0.03% $0.1222

Crypto Sentiment Improves

Bitcoin pared Sunday's losses, rallying to an intraday high of 88,743. Trading volume for the apex cryptocurrency increased 10% in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum also rebounded, nearly breaking $3,000, while XRP gained 1.14%.

Bitcoin's dominance stood at 59%, while Ethereum accounted for nearly 12% of the total market share.

Over $360 million was liquidated from the market in the last 24 hours, according to Coinglass, with bearish short positions accounting for $265 million.

Bitcoin's open interest fell 0.51% in the last 24 hours. A fall in open interest, coupled with a jump in price typically indicates short covering, meaning short sellers are buying back their positions.

The market sentiment improved from "Extreme Fear" to "Fear," according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24 Hours)

Cryptocurrency (Market Cap>$100 M) Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:25 p.m. ET) Axie Infinity (AXS ) +39.12% $2.68 Akash Network (AKT ) +13.91% $0.4813 Venice Token (VVV ) +14.45% $3.49

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $2.98 trillion, following a modest increase of 0.95% in the last 24 hours.

Stocks Surge, Commodities Fall

Stocks closed in the green on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lifted 313.69 points, or 0.64%, to settle at 49,412.40. The S&P 500 rallied 0.50% to end at 6,950.23, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.43% to close the session at 23,601.36.

Tariff-related developments were on investors' radar. President Donald Trump threatened to levy 100% tariffs on Canada over the weekend, but Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney insists that it complies with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

The precious metals rally reversed, with silver collapsing 8% to $105 an ounce after rallying to an all-time high of $117 an ounce. Spot Gold dropped 1.33% to $5,016.20.

The Levels To Watch Out For

Widely followed cryptocurrency commentator Ted Pillows highlighted Bitcoin's order book, noticing $152.8 million worth of buy orders between $85,000 and $88,000.

"This zone should hold," the analyst predicted.

Another popular analyst EliZ pointed out a Bitcoin trading setup where price bounced from $86,000 after a liquidity sweep.

"Now the situation is simple: liquidity is either above or below the Monday Range," the analyst said, referring to the channel roughly between $86,000 and $88,000.

Photo Courtesy: Sodel Vladyslav on Shutterstock.com